Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.38.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MYGN shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Myriad Genetics from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

In other Myriad Genetics news, CFO Richard Bryan Riggsbee sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total value of $470,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 321,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,049,230.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. 99.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MYGN opened at $19.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.63 and a 200-day moving average of $18.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Myriad Genetics has a one year low of $13.82 and a one year high of $24.21.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $191.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.23 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 37.36% and a negative return on equity of 9.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Myriad Genetics will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and mental health applications. It also provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, or metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

