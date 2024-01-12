Monogram Orthopaedics (NASDAQ:MGRM) & Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Head-To-Head Analysis

Monogram Orthopaedics (NASDAQ:MGRM – Get Free Report) and Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Monogram Orthopaedics and Nevro’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Monogram Orthopaedics alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Monogram Orthopaedics $630,000.00 191.24 -$13.69 million N/A N/A Nevro $406.36 million 1.67 $3.00 million ($2.86) -6.54

Nevro has higher revenue and earnings than Monogram Orthopaedics.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Monogram Orthopaedics 0 0 0 0 N/A Nevro 1 9 3 0 2.15

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Monogram Orthopaedics and Nevro, as reported by MarketBeat.

Nevro has a consensus target price of $24.23, suggesting a potential upside of 29.58%. Given Nevro’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Nevro is more favorable than Monogram Orthopaedics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.3% of Monogram Orthopaedics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.5% of Nevro shares are held by institutional investors. 32.1% of Monogram Orthopaedics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Nevro shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Monogram Orthopaedics and Nevro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Monogram Orthopaedics N/A -182.05% -83.52% Nevro -24.22% -33.99% -17.75%

Summary

Nevro beats Monogram Orthopaedics on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Monogram Orthopaedics

(Get Free Report)

Monogram Orthopaedics, Inc. focuses on developing a product solution architecture to enable mass personalized optimization of orthopedic implants. The company intends to produce and market robotic surgical equipment and related software, orthopedic implants, tissue ablation tools, navigation consumables, and other miscellaneous instrumentation for use in reconstructive joint replacement procedures. Its robot prototype executes optimized paths for high-precision insertion of optimized implants in synthetic bone specimens. The company was formerly known as Monogram Arthroplasty Inc. and changed its name to Monogram Orthopaedics, Inc. in March 2017. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Nevro

(Get Free Report)

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation (SCS) system, an evidence-based neuromodulation system for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia SCS systems. It also provides 10 kHz Therapy, which delivers neuromodulation solutions for treating chronic pain based on available clinical evidence. The company's Senza HFX iQ IPG system includes HFX iQ implantable pulse generator, HFX trial stimulator, and HFX iQ patient remote, as well as HFX App, a patient remote control and the wireless trialing system. In addition, it offers surpass surgical and percutaneous leads. The company sells its products through its direct sales force, and a network of sales agents and independent distributors. Nevro Corp. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Monogram Orthopaedics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monogram Orthopaedics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.