Mondi plc (LON:MNDI) Insider Acquires £149.80 in Stock

Mondi plc (LON:MNDI – Get Free Report) insider Mike Powell bought 10 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,498 ($19.09) per share, for a total transaction of £149.80 ($190.95).

Mike Powell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 7th, Mike Powell bought 11 shares of Mondi stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,457 ($18.57) per share, for a total transaction of £160.27 ($204.30).

On Tuesday, November 7th, Mike Powell acquired 11 shares of Mondi stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,360 ($17.34) per share, for a total transaction of £149.60 ($190.69).

Mondi Price Performance

Shares of LON:MNDI opened at GBX 1,433 ($18.27) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,452.98 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,356.30. Mondi plc has a twelve month low of GBX 1,173.59 ($14.96) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,601 ($20.41). The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.83. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 1,038.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.75.

Mondi Increases Dividend

About Mondi

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 29th will be paid a €1.60 ($1.76) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 29th. This is a boost from Mondi’s previous dividend of $0.23. Mondi’s dividend payout ratio is 4,565.22%.

Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Personal Care Components, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; functional films; corrugated solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty kraft and sack kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

See Also

