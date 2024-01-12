Mondi plc (LON:MNDI) Insider Acquires £149.80 in Stock

Mondi plc (LON:MNDI – Get Free Report) insider Mike Powell bought 10 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,498 ($19.09) per share, for a total transaction of £149.80 ($190.95).
Mike Powell also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, December 7th, Mike Powell bought 11 shares of Mondi stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,457 ($18.57) per share, for a total transaction of £160.27 ($204.30).
- On Tuesday, November 7th, Mike Powell acquired 11 shares of Mondi stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,360 ($17.34) per share, for a total transaction of £149.60 ($190.69).
Mondi Price Performance
Shares of LON:MNDI opened at GBX 1,433 ($18.27) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,452.98 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,356.30. Mondi plc has a twelve month low of GBX 1,173.59 ($14.96) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,601 ($20.41). The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.83. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 1,038.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.75.
Mondi Increases Dividend
About Mondi
Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Personal Care Components, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; functional films; corrugated solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty kraft and sack kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.
