Moderna, Inc. to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.18 Per Share, Brookline Capital Management Forecasts (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) – Research analysts at Brookline Capital Management increased their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Moderna in a report released on Monday, January 8th. Brookline Capital Management analyst L. Cann now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.16. The consensus estimate for Moderna’s current full-year earnings is ($5.88) per share. Brookline Capital Management also issued estimates for Moderna’s FY2028 earnings at $40.42 EPS.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.01) by $0.62. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Moderna had a negative net margin of 38.00% and a negative return on equity of 2.14%.

MRNA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Moderna from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Moderna from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Moderna from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moderna presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.75.

MRNA opened at $106.80 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.47. The firm has a market cap of $40.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.42 and a beta of 1.66. Moderna has a twelve month low of $62.55 and a twelve month high of $207.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

In related news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 563 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total value of $44,527.67. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $625,760.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO James M. Mock sold 772 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total value of $84,727.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,612. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total transaction of $44,527.67. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,912 shares in the company, valued at $625,760.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,899 shares of company stock worth $10,704,238 in the last ninety days. 15.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Moderna by 98,101.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 142,396,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,301,189,000 after buying an additional 142,251,609 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter worth about $628,359,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Moderna by 108.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,818,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,720,000 after buying an additional 1,984,458 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Moderna by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,876,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,367,000 after buying an additional 1,690,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Moderna by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,187,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,133,000 after buying an additional 670,284 shares in the last quarter. 64.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

