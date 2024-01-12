Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Shares Down 8.6% Following Insider Selling

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 8.6% on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $25.33 and last traded at $25.52. Approximately 196,992 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 664,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.91.

Specifically, SVP Jolanda Howe sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.40, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Lara Longpre sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $28,572.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 105,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,951,322.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jolanda Howe sold 2,500 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.40, for a total value of $81,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,664 shares of company stock worth $309,852 in the last three months. 24.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MIRM shares. Raymond James cut their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $64.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.13.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 4.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 1.17.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.07. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 79.52% and a negative net margin of 113.45%. The company had revenue of $47.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.31 million. Equities analysts predict that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 98.0% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 49.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 186.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 40.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LIVMARLI, an investigational oral drug for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

