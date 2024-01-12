Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 7,795 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,017 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 7,795 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $22,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in The Cigna Group by 3.1% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 60,795 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $17,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in The Cigna Group by 10.2% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 165,171 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $47,250,000 after purchasing an additional 15,294 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its position in The Cigna Group by 20.5% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 954 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in The Cigna Group by 4.5% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 135,998 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $38,679,000 after purchasing an additional 5,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Cigna Group in the third quarter valued at $217,000. Institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CI shares. StockNews.com raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $335.00 to $341.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $351.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $327.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $340.60.

The Cigna Group Trading Down 0.1 %

CI opened at $307.39 on Friday. The Cigna Group has a twelve month low of $240.50 and a twelve month high of $319.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $291.06 and a 200-day moving average of $289.45. The stock has a market cap of $89.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.52.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.11. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $49.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.04 earnings per share. The Cigna Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.75%.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Stories

