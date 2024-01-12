Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 60,500 Shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XTFree Report) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 433,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,500 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.73% of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF worth $22,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 298.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 212.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 114.6% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

XT stock opened at $58.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 12-month low of $48.10 and a 12-month high of $60.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.75.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.107 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Profile

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

