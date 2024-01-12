Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 385,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,058 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.27% of Procore Technologies worth $25,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PCOR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,174,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,874,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275,404 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Procore Technologies by 302.5% during the second quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 2,773,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,447,000 after buying an additional 2,084,166 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Procore Technologies by 20.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,141,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,886,000 after buying an additional 1,042,498 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Procore Technologies by 61.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,574,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,378,000 after buying an additional 980,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Procore Technologies by 28.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,024,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,035,000 after buying an additional 886,949 shares during the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procore Technologies Stock Performance

PCOR opened at $68.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.48. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.11 and a 12-month high of $76.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Insider Activity

Procore Technologies ( NYSE:PCOR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $247.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.38 million. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 15.88% and a negative net margin of 25.94%. As a group, research analysts expect that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 68,000 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total value of $4,039,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 541,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,144,250.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 5,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.29, for a total transaction of $328,639.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 133,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,771,106.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 68,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total value of $4,039,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 541,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,144,250.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 372,380 shares of company stock worth $22,799,284. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PCOR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Procore Technologies from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered Procore Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Procore Technologies from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Procore Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.07.

Procore Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

