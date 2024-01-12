Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Free Report) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,159,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,573 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.90% of Fastly worth $22,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Fastly during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in Fastly during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $594,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Fastly by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,464,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,641,000 after acquiring an additional 525,998 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in shares of Fastly during the third quarter valued at approximately $686,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastly during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,462,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.65% of the company’s stock.

FSLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Fastly from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Fastly in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

Shares of FSLY opened at $17.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.17 and a beta of 1.32. Fastly, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.05 and a 12-month high of $24.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.07.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.04. Fastly had a negative net margin of 32.07% and a negative return on equity of 16.89%. The firm had revenue of $127.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.21 million. Equities research analysts expect that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Todd Nightingale sold 233,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.24, for a total value of $3,788,304.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,422,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,094,189.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Fastly news, insider Artur Bergman sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total value of $270,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,123,424 shares in the company, valued at $94,606,900.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Nightingale sold 233,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.24, for a total transaction of $3,788,304.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,422,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,094,189.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 674,268 shares of company stock valued at $11,245,181 over the last three months. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

