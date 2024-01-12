Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 44,876 Shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Free Report) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 529,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,876 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 1.71% of Greenbrier Companies worth $21,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 10,886 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,363 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,152 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 18,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GBX stock opened at $46.31 on Friday. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.41 and a twelve month high of $50.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Greenbrier Companies ( NYSE:GBX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 5th. The transportation company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.25. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 2.77%. The business had revenue of $808.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $849.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 25th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 24th. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 35.93%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GBX. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Greenbrier Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Greenbrier Companies from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded Greenbrier Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Greenbrier Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Greenbrier Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

In other news, Director Patrick J. Ottensmeyer bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $338,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $422,098.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Martin Raymond Baker sold 7,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total transaction of $243,605.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,081,147.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick J. Ottensmeyer acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $338,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,466 shares in the company, valued at $422,098.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers covered hopper cars, gondolas, open top hoppers, boxcars, center partition cars, tank cars, sustainable conversions, double-stack railcars, auto-max ii, multi-max, and multi-max plus products, intermodal cars, automobile transport, coil steel and metals, flat cars, sliding wall cars, pressurized tank cars, and non-pressurized tank cars.

