Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 1,370 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,021 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $26,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,822,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,393,539,000 after acquiring an additional 76,641 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,936,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,038,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,350 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,193,033 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,674,961,000 after purchasing an additional 148,425 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,764,509 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,396,236,000 after purchasing an additional 52,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 2,333,937 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $755,192,000 after purchasing an additional 58,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

NYSE GS opened at $379.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $357.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $336.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.46. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $289.36 and a fifty-two week high of $389.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Insider Activity

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The investment management company reported $5.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $0.05. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 1,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.15, for a total transaction of $461,166.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,509,355.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total value of $51,740.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 397,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,547.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 1,376 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.15, for a total value of $461,166.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,471 shares in the company, valued at $3,509,355.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,407 shares of company stock worth $515,039 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GS. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $398.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $447.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $400.69.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

