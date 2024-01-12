Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Lowers Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,309 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 26,512 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $21,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its position in shares of General Electric by 159.8% during the 2nd quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,455,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $159,832,000 after purchasing an additional 895,000 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. raised its holdings in General Electric by 51,152.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 22,551 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after acquiring an additional 22,507 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,057,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 92.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 160,617 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,644,000 after acquiring an additional 77,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 246,785 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,282,000 after acquiring an additional 58,022 shares during the last quarter. 74.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.43.

General Electric Stock Performance

NYSE:GE opened at $129.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $121.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.98. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $75.67 and a fifty-two week high of $130.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $141.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.35.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. General Electric had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $17.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 3.61%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

