Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $24.33 Million Stock Position in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 323,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 25,599 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.29% of Mueller Industries worth $24,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MLI. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of Mueller Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Mueller Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 192.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mueller Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $112,000. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mueller Industries news, Director John B. Hansen sold 10,148 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total transaction of $397,192.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 109,214 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,274,635.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steffen Sigloch sold 58,522 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total value of $2,639,927.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 321,766 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,514,864.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,470 shares of company stock valued at $5,635,331 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Mueller Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th.

Mueller Industries Trading Down 0.2 %

MLI stock opened at $45.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.03. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.11. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.26 and a 1-year high of $48.70.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $819.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.00 million. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 30.39% and a net margin of 17.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Mueller Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.93%.

About Mueller Industries

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

Featured Stories

