Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $21.95 Million Stock Position in Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Free Report) (TSE:URE) by 26.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,253,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,956,468 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 5.36% of Ur-Energy worth $21,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Azarias Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Ur-Energy by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,732,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,609,000 after purchasing an additional 385,655 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ur-Energy by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,040,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,944,000 after acquiring an additional 165,966 shares during the period. Lloyd Harbor Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ur-Energy by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 8,142,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675,582 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ur-Energy by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,757,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,456,000 after acquiring an additional 527,098 shares during the period. Finally, Segra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ur-Energy by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Segra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,511,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,887,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520,882 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO John Cash sold 27,810 shares of Ur-Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.63, for a total transaction of $45,330.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 458,184 shares in the company, valued at $746,839.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Penne A. Goplerud sold 66,588 shares of Ur-Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total transaction of $110,536.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 412,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $685,405.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 524,583 shares of company stock worth $848,955 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.35% of the company's stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on URG shares. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Ur-Energy from $2.80 to $2.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Roth Mkm cut their price target on shares of Ur-Energy from $2.40 to $2.20 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ur-Energy to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.38.

Shares of Ur-Energy stock opened at $1.63 on Friday. Ur-Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.71 and a quick ratio of 5.31.

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Get Free Report) (TSE:URE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 million. On average, research analysts expect that Ur-Energy Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 35,400 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

