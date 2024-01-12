Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,985 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 21,367 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $22,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,263,862 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $176,056,000 after purchasing an additional 47,658 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 10,644 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in Progressive in the second quarter valued at $3,189,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Progressive by 5.9% in the second quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 79,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,550,000 after acquiring an additional 4,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive in the second quarter valued at $301,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Progressive alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Progressive news, Director Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 6,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.30, for a total transaction of $1,043,616.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,039 shares in the company, valued at $2,180,256.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Progressive news, Director Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 6,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.30, for a total value of $1,043,616.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,180,256.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total transaction of $14,660,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,863,574.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 115,092 shares of company stock worth $18,692,942. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PGR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $144.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Progressive from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Progressive from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Progressive from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.56.

Get Our Latest Report on PGR

Progressive Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Progressive stock opened at $168.02 on Friday. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $111.41 and a 52-week high of $168.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.96. The firm has a market cap of $98.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.37.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.38. Progressive had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The business had revenue of $15.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.66 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 8.68%.

Progressive Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.