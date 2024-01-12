Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 32,957 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 387,233 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,957 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.54% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $21,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 6.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,323,863 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $180,187,000 after buying an additional 196,459 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,441,912 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $151,692,000 after buying an additional 50,575 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 1.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,026,204 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $76,945,000 after buying an additional 12,127 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 1.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,016,035 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $63,115,000 after buying an additional 18,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 4,391.7% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 848,748 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $63,639,000 after buying an additional 829,852 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Louisiana-Pacific

In related news, CAO Derek Nelson Doyle sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.65, for a total value of $87,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,356 shares in the company, valued at $255,479.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Michael W. Blosser sold 4,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $272,020.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,858 shares in the company, valued at $3,340,486. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Derek Nelson Doyle sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.65, for a total value of $87,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,479.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,873 shares of company stock worth $581,966. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Performance

Louisiana-Pacific stock opened at $69.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.10 and a beta of 1.81. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $49.47 and a 52-week high of $79.56.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The building manufacturing company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $728.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.35 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 4.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Louisiana-Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 62.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial upped their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.14.

Louisiana-Pacific Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through: Siding, Oriented Strand Board, and South America. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

Further Reading

