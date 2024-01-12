Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 28,605 Shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 351,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,605 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.72% of Carpenter Technology worth $23,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRS. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,358,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $140,980,000 after purchasing an additional 883,239 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Carpenter Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $18,635,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Carpenter Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $20,328,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Carpenter Technology by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,453,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,014,000 after acquiring an additional 368,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new position in Carpenter Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $20,658,000. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Carpenter Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Carpenter Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.75.

In other news, Director Charles Douglas Mclane, Jr. sold 3,791 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total transaction of $251,798.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,006.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Carpenter Technology stock opened at $67.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 30.90 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.84. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 12 month low of $38.24 and a 12 month high of $74.06.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $651.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.15 million. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 4.00%. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

