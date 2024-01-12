Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 291,172 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,091 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.60% of Arcosa worth $20,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Arcosa by 0.7% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 770,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,355,000 after acquiring an additional 5,692 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arcosa in the second quarter worth $216,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of Arcosa by 2.1% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 10,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Arcosa by 4.8% in the second quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcosa in the second quarter worth $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Sidoti raised shares of Arcosa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th.

ACA opened at $78.83 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 0.66. Arcosa, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.54 and a twelve month high of $84.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $591.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.04 million. Arcosa had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 6.04%. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Arcosa, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.40%.

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and recycled aggregates; specialty materials; and construction site support equipment, including trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, and specialty/other products, as well as for infrastructure construction.

