Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 13,221 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,172 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,221 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.10% of Align Technology worth $23,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Trust bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the first quarter worth about $295,000. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 13.7% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,836 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the second quarter worth about $769,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Align Technology during the third quarter worth about $191,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 3.5% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,645 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,057,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. 87.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. OTR Global upgraded Align Technology from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. UBS Group downgraded Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Align Technology from $370.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Align Technology in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Align Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $197.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.60.

ALGN opened at $276.36 on Friday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $176.34 and a 12-month high of $413.20. The stock has a market cap of $21.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.55, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $235.00 and a 200-day moving average of $292.05.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.24). Align Technology had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $960.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.60 million. As a group, analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Align Technology news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 5,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $188.00 per share, with a total value of $999,972.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,252,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 5,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $188.00 per share, with a total value of $999,972.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 203,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,252,360. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 5,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $192.50 per share, with a total value of $999,845.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 208,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,167,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

