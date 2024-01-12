Minto Apartment (TSE:MI) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Minto Apartment (TSE:MI – Free Report) – Analysts at Raymond James boosted their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Minto Apartment in a report released on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.19. Raymond James also issued estimates for Minto Apartment’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.99 EPS.
Minto Apartment (TSE:MI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$39.84 million for the quarter.
Minto Apartment Price Performance
Minto Apartment Dividend Announcement
