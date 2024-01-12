Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $400.00 to $470.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock. Meta Platforms traded as high as $367.76 and last traded at $366.15, with a volume of 3838331 shares. The stock had previously closed at $357.43.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Roth Mkm raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Meta Platforms in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $358.07.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.78, for a total transaction of $212,242.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,662,814.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 16,776 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.89, for a total value of $6,188,498.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 744,978 shares of company stock worth $250,659,740 in the last quarter. 14.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 137.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,532,030 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,300,602,000 after buying an additional 2,623,447 shares during the period. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth $474,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,345 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,498 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $950.00 billion, a PE ratio of 32.63, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $338.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $315.24.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. Analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.34 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

