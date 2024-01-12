Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) Receives $14.78 Consensus PT from Analysts

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.78.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MLCO. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $9.60 target price on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 30th.

Get Melco Resorts & Entertainment alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Stock Up 4.6 %

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLCO. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.82% of the company’s stock.

MLCO stock opened at $8.36 on Tuesday. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 52 week low of $6.80 and a 52 week high of $14.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.95 and a beta of 1.20.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. The company’s revenue was up 320.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.52) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.