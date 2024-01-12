Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.22.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MTDR. StockNews.com downgraded Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $83.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Insider Activity at Matador Resources

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Matador Resources

In other news, Director Timothy E. Parker purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.13 per share, for a total transaction of $260,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 79,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,131,667.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran purchased 2,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.30 per share, with a total value of $108,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,337,789.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Timothy E. Parker purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.13 per share, with a total value of $260,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 79,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,131,667.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTDR. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the second quarter worth $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Matador Resources by 82.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 444 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 202.6% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 690 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Matador Resources by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 760 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Matador Resources during the second quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Stock Performance

Shares of MTDR opened at $54.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Matador Resources has a 12-month low of $42.04 and a 12-month high of $69.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 3.31.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The energy company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.27. Matador Resources had a net margin of 31.56% and a return on equity of 23.09%. The business had revenue of $772.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.33 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

Matador Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is a boost from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is presently 11.36%.

About Matador Resources

(Get Free Report

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

