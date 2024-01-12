Mary Kathryn Riskey Sells 3,060 Shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Stock

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Free Report) CFO Mary Kathryn Riskey sold 3,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total value of $42,993.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,153.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:TWO opened at $13.57 on Friday. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.83 and a 1-year high of $18.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.24.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.20). Two Harbors Investment had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 3.34%. The company had revenue of $123.61 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.27%. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -374.99%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 38,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 2,053 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 13.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 47,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 5,571 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 107.1% during the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 26,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 400,117 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the third quarter valued at $630,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 9.5% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 57,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 4,929 shares during the last quarter. 63.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TWO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Two Harbors Investment from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. UBS Group began coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.50 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on Two Harbors Investment from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.11.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

