Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Acquired by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 22.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 16,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $235,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 7.4% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,561,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,524,000 after purchasing an additional 107,808 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 3.2% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 180,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,774,000 after purchasing an additional 5,565 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 18.4% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 627,295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,955,000 after purchasing an additional 97,295 shares during the period. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Marvell Technology Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $65.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.94 billion, a PE ratio of -101.34, a P/E/G ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.52. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.64 and a 1 year high of $67.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.20%. Marvell Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -36.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,730 shares in the company, valued at $5,983,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Marvell Technology news, Director Ford Tamer sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total transaction of $1,806,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,403 shares in the company, valued at $2,432,260.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,983,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 200,000 shares of company stock worth $11,557,940. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, December 1st. Roth Mkm started coverage on Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.96.

View Our Latest Analysis on Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.