Mark Elliott Boulding Sells 1,457 Shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Stock

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 1,457 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total transaction of $41,728.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 73,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,117,097.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

PTC Therapeutics Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:PTCT opened at $28.77 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.38. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.53 and a 12 month high of $59.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 0.61.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.91). The firm had revenue of $196.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.23 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.53) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 99.7% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in PTC Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 115.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 317.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in PTC Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $161,000.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PTCT shares. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $44.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $49.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $35.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $70.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

