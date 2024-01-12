Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Receives $31.66 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.66.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MRO shares. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Stock Up 0.4 %

MRO stock opened at $22.94 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.57. The firm has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Marathon Oil has a 1-year low of $20.57 and a 1-year high of $32.54.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Marathon Oil will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.30%.

Marathon Oil announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas producer to buy up to 14.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Marathon Oil

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRO. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 367.9% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Oil

(Get Free Report

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.