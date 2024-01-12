Mackenzie Financial Corp Takes $6.86 Million Position in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 720,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,864,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.16% of Dun & Bradstreet as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNB. Triad Investment Management grew its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 9.2% during the second quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 23,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD increased its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 21.0% in the third quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 296,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 51,379 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 0.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 321,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,724,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 9.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,736,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,097,000 after buying an additional 147,910 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 67.6% during the second quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,783,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,639,000 after buying an additional 719,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Dun & Bradstreet alerts:

Insider Activity at Dun & Bradstreet

In other news, Director Thomas H. Lee Advisors, Llc sold 13,396,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.51, for a total value of $127,403,016.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,525,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,213,729.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DNB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised Dun & Bradstreet from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $12.00 to $10.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.58.

View Our Latest Report on DNB

Dun & Bradstreet Stock Performance

DNB opened at $11.52 on Friday. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.68 and a 1-year high of $15.45. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -192.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $588.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.15 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 1.14%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dun & Bradstreet Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Dun & Bradstreet’s dividend payout ratio is currently -333.33%.

Dun & Bradstreet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and D&B Risk Analytics, a subscription-based online application that offers clients real-time access to complete and up-to-date global information.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dun & Bradstreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dun & Bradstreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.