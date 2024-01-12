Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 5,660 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,660 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $6,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCAR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in PACCAR by 98,391.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,154,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,467,000 after purchasing an additional 7,147,147 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in PACCAR by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,345,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,477,000 after purchasing an additional 7,020,923 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PACCAR by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,742,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,948,000 after purchasing an additional 4,082,677 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in PACCAR in the 4th quarter worth $323,885,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in PACCAR by 249.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,845,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744,040 shares in the last quarter. 65.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at PACCAR

In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 1,996 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total transaction of $172,813.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,653.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 1,996 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total transaction of $172,813.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,653.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 23,221 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total transaction of $2,003,507.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,069,078.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,221 shares of company stock valued at $2,426,915. 2.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on PCAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.20.

PACCAR Stock Performance

Shares of PCAR opened at $94.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.38. PACCAR Inc has a 1 year low of $64.78 and a 1 year high of $98.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.74. The firm has a market cap of $49.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.92.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.27. PACCAR had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 31.31%. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. PACCAR’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $3.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.89. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.79%.

PACCAR Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

