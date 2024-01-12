Mackenzie Financial Corp Reduces Holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,466 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $5,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 9,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Live Nation Entertainment Price Performance

Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $91.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.52 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.99. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.25 and a 12-month high of $101.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.51. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 162.05%. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. Equities analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LYV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $102.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Live Nation Entertainment has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.27.

View Our Latest Stock Report on LYV

Insider Activity at Live Nation Entertainment

In related news, CFO Joe Berchtold sold 119,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.91, for a total value of $11,065,581.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 442,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,076,161.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

(Free Report)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.