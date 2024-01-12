Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases 77,571 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 51.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 228,146 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,571 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.07% of Juniper Networks worth $6,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JNPR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 98,625.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 23,598,372 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $739,337,000 after purchasing an additional 23,574,469 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $95,829,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 8.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,426,578 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,184,963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776,885 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 10.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,412,994 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $514,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,651 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 227.6% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,718,992 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,259 shares during the period. 87.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JNPR opened at $37.75 on Friday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.87 and a fifty-two week high of $37.77. The stock has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.71, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.52.

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.57%.

In other Juniper Networks news, SVP Robert Mobassaly sold 5,496 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total transaction of $199,779.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,122,778.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Robert Mobassaly sold 5,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total transaction of $199,779.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,122,778.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.27, for a total transaction of $151,512.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 890,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,284,534.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,632 shares of company stock valued at $1,616,166 in the last 90 days. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JNPR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Juniper Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Juniper Networks from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Wednesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

