Mackenzie Financial Corp Makes New $6.86 Million Investment in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 720,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,864,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.16% of Dun & Bradstreet at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DNB. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 3.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 26,497,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $464,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,250 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 13.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,107,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $286,299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659,659 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 16.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,810,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $263,918,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201,681 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 10.2% during the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 7,540,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,244,000 after acquiring an additional 698,272 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,048,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Dun & Bradstreet alerts:

Dun & Bradstreet Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DNB opened at $11.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.72. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.68 and a 52 week high of $15.45. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -192.00, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.20.

Dun & Bradstreet Announces Dividend

Dun & Bradstreet ( NYSE:DNB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $588.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.15 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 1.14%. Research analysts predict that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Dun & Bradstreet’s dividend payout ratio is presently -333.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on DNB. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James upgraded Dun & Bradstreet from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $12.00 to $10.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dun & Bradstreet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.58.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dun & Bradstreet

Insider Activity at Dun & Bradstreet

In other Dun & Bradstreet news, Director Thomas H. Lee Advisors, Llc sold 13,396,742 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.51, for a total value of $127,403,016.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,525,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,213,729.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

About Dun & Bradstreet

(Free Report)

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and D&B Risk Analytics, a subscription-based online application that offers clients real-time access to complete and up-to-date global information.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dun & Bradstreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dun & Bradstreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.