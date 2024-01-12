Mackenzie Financial Corp Lowers Position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its holdings in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 142,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.05% of Ovintiv worth $6,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OVV. EnCap Energy Capital Fund XI L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the second quarter valued at about $559,852,000. EnCap Energy Capital Fund X L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the second quarter valued at about $380,527,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 52.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,756,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,603,000 after buying an additional 9,221,114 shares during the last quarter. EnCap Energy Capital Fund IX L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the second quarter valued at about $269,394,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 38.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,748,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,143,000 after buying an additional 2,724,998 shares during the last quarter. 98.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ovintiv news, Director Steven W. Nance sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total value of $569,140.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,059,169.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Steven W. Nance sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total transaction of $569,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,059,169.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Meghan Nicole Eilers sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total value of $289,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,644.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

OVV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $59.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $67.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

Shares of NYSE:OVV opened at $41.12 on Friday. Ovintiv Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.07 and a twelve month high of $52.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.86 and its 200 day moving average is $44.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of 4.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 2.64.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.01). Ovintiv had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 23.46%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ovintiv Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.90%.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

