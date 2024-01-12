Mackenzie Financial Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,324 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,489 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.05% of Manhattan Associates worth $6,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kowal Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the third quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,747,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 9.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,548 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 203,448 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Finally, Mayfair Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 97.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Manhattan Associates news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 3,042 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.50, for a total value of $655,551.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,609 shares in the company, valued at $11,121,739.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 2,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.13, for a total value of $558,656.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 106,857 shares in the company, valued at $23,736,145.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 3,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.50, for a total value of $655,551.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,121,739.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MANH has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Manhattan Associates from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Manhattan Associates from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.33.

Manhattan Associates Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MANH opened at $207.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $217.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.32. The company has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a PE ratio of 78.45 and a beta of 1.47. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.92 and a 1-year high of $230.61.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $238.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.33 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 84.06% and a net margin of 18.65%. Analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Manhattan Associates Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and omnichannel solution, which include enterprise solutions and omnichannel solutions for store.

