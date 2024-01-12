Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $6.44 Million Stock Holdings in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) by 102.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 146,454 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 74,036 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.15% of Teradata worth $6,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Teradata by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Teradata by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 1,146,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,612,000 after buying an additional 18,902 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Teradata by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 23,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradata during the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Teradata by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TDC has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 5th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Teradata in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of Teradata from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.67.

Teradata Trading Up 2.3 %

Teradata stock opened at $45.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.14 and a 200-day moving average of $46.95. Teradata Co. has a one year low of $32.33 and a one year high of $57.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.04.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. Teradata had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 39.28%. The company had revenue of $438.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Teradata Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Teradata

In related news, CFO Claire Bramley sold 4,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $199,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,687,032. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.21, for a total value of $346,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 510,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,590,066.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Claire Bramley sold 4,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $199,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,892 shares in the company, valued at $4,687,032. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,234 shares of company stock worth $2,246,095. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

