Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $6.24 Million Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 199,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 54,243 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $6,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 11,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 5.1% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 40,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 10.2% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 15.7% in the third quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 97,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 13,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 32.7% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 11,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $42.82 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $27.27 and a 1 year high of $49.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.82. The company has a market capitalization of $66.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 14.39%. The company had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 58.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on USB shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Odeon Capital Group raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.93 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.36.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total transaction of $82,535.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,547,205.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total value of $116,860.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 119,768 shares in the company, valued at $4,738,022.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total value of $82,535.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 112,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,547,205.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,775 shares of company stock valued at $1,225,108 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

