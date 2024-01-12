Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $5.52 Million Stock Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in MetLife were worth $5,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 16.3% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 21.8% during the third quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 107,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,747,000 after purchasing an additional 19,174 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 378.4% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 4,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,788 shares during the period. Silver Lake Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 1.3% during the third quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 74,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,676,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 1.4% during the third quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 656,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,282,000 after purchasing an additional 8,784 shares during the period. 88.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MetLife Stock Performance

Shares of MET stock opened at $69.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.55. The company has a market cap of $51.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.05. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.95 and a fifty-two week high of $73.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13.

MetLife Announces Dividend

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.02). MetLife had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The business had revenue of $15.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 5th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MET shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on MetLife from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on MetLife from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on MetLife in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.62.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

