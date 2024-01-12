Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $4.74 Million Stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 13.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216,586 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,293 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Exelixis worth $4,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EXEL. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Exelixis in the first quarter worth about $325,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Exelixis by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,884,561 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $745,493,000 after buying an additional 607,183 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Exelixis by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 171,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,990,000 after buying an additional 11,941 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Exelixis by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 166,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,774,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Exelixis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,872,000. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Insider Activity at Exelixis

In related news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 14,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $318,352.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 307,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,922,957.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Exelixis news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 50,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total transaction of $1,167,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 307,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,184,491.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 14,149 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $318,352.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 307,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,922,957.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 114,149 shares of company stock worth $2,587,603. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis Price Performance

EXEL opened at $22.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.39. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.15 and a 1 year high of $24.34.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $471.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.31 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 3.71% and a net margin of 5.19%. Exelixis’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a report on Thursday, December 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Exelixis from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Exelixis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Exelixis

About Exelixis

(Free Report)

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.