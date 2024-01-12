Mackenzie Financial Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 142,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.05% of Ovintiv worth $6,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OVV. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ovintiv by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 124.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on OVV shares. Citigroup set a $52.00 target price on Ovintiv and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Ovintiv from $69.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho cut their price objective on Ovintiv from $67.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Ovintiv from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

In related news, EVP Meghan Nicole Eilers sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total value of $289,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,644.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Steven W. Nance sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total value of $569,140.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,169.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Meghan Nicole Eilers sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total transaction of $289,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,441 shares in the company, valued at $845,644.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OVV opened at $41.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of 4.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 2.64. Ovintiv Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.07 and a 1 year high of $52.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.95.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.01). Ovintiv had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 23.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Analysts forecast that Ovintiv Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.90%.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

