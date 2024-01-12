Mackenzie Financial Corp Cuts Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 47.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,281 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,505 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $6,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FICO. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 34.2% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in Fair Isaac in the second quarter valued at approximately $337,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 105.8% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Fair Isaac by 103.2% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 37,290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,246,000 after buying an additional 18,939 shares during the last quarter. 85.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FICO opened at $1,215.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.27. Fair Isaac Co. has a twelve month low of $586.60 and a twelve month high of $1,215.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,098.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $942.53.

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by ($0.19). Fair Isaac had a net margin of 28.37% and a negative return on equity of 54.63%. The firm had revenue of $389.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.25 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FICO. Barclays increased their price target on Fair Isaac from $950.00 to $1,234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $729.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,156.00 to $1,289.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,120.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,003.50.

In other Fair Isaac news, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 2,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,024.33, for a total transaction of $2,623,309.13. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,887.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 2,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,024.33, for a total value of $2,623,309.13. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,887.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 2,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,006.48, for a total value of $2,342,078.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,278 shares in the company, valued at $1,286,281.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,297 shares of company stock worth $24,495,056. 3.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

