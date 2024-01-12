Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys 15,354 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 43.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,518 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,354 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $6,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TEL. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,366 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 4,427 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,817 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after acquiring an additional 3,598 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,259 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 108.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,621,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,617,824,000 after purchasing an additional 308,580 shares during the period. 90.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TEL opened at $132.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12 month low of $115.00 and a 12 month high of $146.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $133.68 and a 200-day moving average of $131.75.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.02. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 11.91%. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 12th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the electronics maker to buy up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

TEL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup initiated coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen upgraded TE Connectivity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.22.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

