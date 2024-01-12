Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Bought by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 628 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 225.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LULU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $540.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $530.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $429.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $501.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lululemon Athletica

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 15,400 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.64, for a total transaction of $7,617,456.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,897,925.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 15,400 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.64, for a total transaction of $7,617,456.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,902 shares in the company, valued at $4,897,925.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 705 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $352,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,998,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,658 shares of company stock valued at $21,183,956 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

LULU opened at $485.48 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $465.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $412.04. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $286.58 and a 1 year high of $516.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.26 billion, a PE ratio of 61.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.38.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The apparel retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 44.81%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 7th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

