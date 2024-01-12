Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID) Receives $5.85 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.85.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LCID. R. F. Lafferty lowered Lucid Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Lucid Group in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered Lucid Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCID. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,330,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,327,000 after purchasing an additional 10,991,369 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Lucid Group by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,737,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,933,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400,923 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 80.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,822,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,719,000 after acquiring an additional 4,841,301 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,347,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,537,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569,226 shares during the period.

LCID opened at $3.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.41. The company has a current ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Lucid Group has a 12-month low of $3.15 and a 12-month high of $17.81.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.01). Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 58.91% and a negative net margin of 380.45%. The business had revenue of $137.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS. Lucid Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Lucid Group will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lucid Group

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, engages in electric vehicle technologies business. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California. Lucid Group, Inc operates as a subsidiary of Ayar Third Investment Company.

