Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($2.47) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:LBPH)

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush decreased their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 8th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($2.47) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($2.44). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Longboard Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.31) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Longboard Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.39) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.92) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.55) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($2.49) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

LBPH has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

Shares of LBPH stock opened at $22.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $542.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.80. Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $26.50.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.17.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $55,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 29.2% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 48,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 48.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 9,502 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $115,000. 63.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and transformative medicines for neurological diseases. Its lead product candidate is LP352, which is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of seizures associated with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.

