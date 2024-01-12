Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Shares Gap Up Following Dividend Announcement

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock had previously closed at $148.16, but opened at $152.60. Lennar shares last traded at $154.03, with a volume of 523,880 shares traded.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is an increase from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.90%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LEN. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Lennar from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Lennar in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Lennar from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Lennar from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.53.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.12 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $44.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.68.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 15th. The construction company reported $4.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 11.51%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total value of $1,477,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 260,556 shares in the company, valued at $38,491,937.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total value of $1,477,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 260,556 shares in the company, valued at $38,491,937.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Sustana sold 37,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.38, for a total value of $5,460,559.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,736,427.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,304 shares of company stock worth $9,288,755 over the last 90 days. 9.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennar in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lennar during the third quarter worth about $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennar during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennar during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennar during the second quarter worth about $57,000. 79.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

