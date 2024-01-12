Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ) Shares Bought by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 226,252 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,044 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.20% of Lazard worth $6,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lazard by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 283,445 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,790,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Lazard during the third quarter valued at about $210,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 3.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Lazard by 38.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,922 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 7,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lazard by 4.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,684 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the period. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LAZ stock opened at $37.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of -32.01 and a beta of 1.45. Lazard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.82 and a 1 year high of $43.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03.

Lazard ( NYSE:LAZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The asset manager reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $532.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.54 million. Lazard had a negative net margin of 3.87% and a positive return on equity of 15.28%. Lazard’s quarterly revenue was down 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lazard, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -169.49%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LAZ shares. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Lazard from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lazard from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Lazard from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lazard in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Lazard from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.67.

Lazard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital advisory, shareholder advisory, capital raising, sovereign advisory, and other strategic advisory matters.

