Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $171.18.

A number of equities analysts have commented on KEYS shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Keysight Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $144.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $174.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

Shares of KEYS opened at $152.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.12. Keysight Technologies has a 1-year low of $118.57 and a 1-year high of $189.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 19.34% and a return on equity of 28.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 14,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.03, for a total value of $2,205,647.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 239,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,451,408.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 14,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.03, for a total value of $2,205,647.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 239,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,451,408.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.47, for a total value of $782,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,934,280.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,402 shares of company stock valued at $11,764,950 over the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Keysight Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.