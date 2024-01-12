Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Key Tronic from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st.

Key Tronic Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of KTCC stock opened at $4.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.65 million, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.62. Key Tronic has a 1 year low of $3.72 and a 1 year high of $7.53.

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Key Tronic had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 1.76%. The company had revenue of $147.76 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KTCC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Key Tronic by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 797,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after acquiring an additional 7,277 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Key Tronic by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 436,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 24,521 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Key Tronic by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 119,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 20,100 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Key Tronic during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Key Tronic by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 7,573 shares during the period.

Key Tronic Company Profile

Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; prototype design; and full product assembly services.

