Keeler THomas Management LLC Makes New $3.72 Million Investment in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Keeler THomas Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,076 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,717,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CVX. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 247.8% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.94.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX opened at $145.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $274.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.12. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $140.72 and a 12 month high of $187.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.79.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.56 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.84%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

