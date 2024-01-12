KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Price Target Increased to $63.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $52.00 to $63.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on KBH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of KB Home from a hold rating to a sell rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of KB Home from $63.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of KB Home in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of KB Home from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of KB Home from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.54.

NYSE:KBH opened at $62.42 on Thursday. KB Home has a one year low of $33.53 and a one year high of $64.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.72.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 10th. The construction company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The business’s revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that KB Home will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in KB Home during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,325,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of KB Home by 76.4% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 179,914 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,304,000 after purchasing an additional 77,933 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home in the second quarter worth $432,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home in the second quarter worth $777,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of KB Home by 23.5% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,256 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. 91.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

